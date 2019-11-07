Classic French Comic 'Asterix' Getting U.S. Rollout in 2020

Moving forward, Papercutz intends to release four omnibus editions per year, with each new album released in the U.S. to accompany its European release, on a bi-annual basis.

Asterix debuted in October 1959 in the French magazine PIlote, created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo; two years later, the first standalone Asterix album, Asterix the Gaul, was released. Since then, the series has gone on to sell 380 million copies across the 38 volumes to date, translated into more than 100 languages internationally. Additionally, the French theme park based on the property, Parc Astérix, has brought in 50 million visitors since opening outside Paris in 1989.

The series centers around the titular Asterix, the bravest warrior in a small town in the middle of Roman-occupied Gaul in the year 50 B.C. — the one town that has not surrendered to the occupation. Instead, with the help of a magic potion that gives him super-strength (and his best friend Obelix, who fell into a cauldron of the potion as a child, and as such is permanently superhumanly strong), he spends each volume trying — and managing — to defeat the Roman army and keeping his village safe from harm.

The property has spawned a number of cinematic adaptations, most notably the 1999 Asterix & Obelix Take on Caesar, starring Gerard Depardieu and Roberto Benigni.