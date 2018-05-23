Idris Elba to Tackle 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' for Netflix (Exclusive)

Elba will also direct and produce music for the modern re-telling of the gothic romance.

Idris Elba will star as the Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix.

The Golden Globe winner will also direct and produce the project under his Green Door production shingle, and will also be producing orginal music for the feature, which is being describded as a "sonic and musical experience."

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which is perhaps best known as the '90s Disney animated adaptation, is a 19th century gothic romance that follows Quasimodo, a hunchback, who falls in love with the gypsy Esmeralda.

Michael Mitnick, the scripter behind The Current War and The Giver, will write the modern day re-telling of the Victor Hugo classic.

Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) will produce for Automatik, along with Elba and Green Door's Ana Garanito.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is Elba's latest foray into behind the camera work, having made his directorial debut this year with Sundance drama Yardie. He created and will star and exec produce comedy Turn Up Charlie that was ordered straight-to-series by Netflix.

Elba, who is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Artists Partnership, is currently in theaters with Avengers: Infiinity War. Minick is repped by WME, Grandview and Sloane Offer.