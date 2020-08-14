HEAT VISION

Idris Elba to Star in Simon Kinberg-Produced Spy Thriller for Apple

by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
Audrey Chon will also produce the project from 'The Daily Show' writer Travon Free.
Idris Elba, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon   |   ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Audrey Chon will also produce the project from 'The Daily Show' writer Travon Free.

Apple has landed yet another star-studded package.

After a bidding war the tech giant has acquired a new feature that has Idris Elba attached to star and produce, alongside X-Men creative Simon Kinberg.

Heat Vision breakdown

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the project will be set in Africa and is described as a romantic spy thriller, a terrain that Kinberg tackled in 2005 with Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Travon Free, whose credits include The Daily Show and HBO series Camping, is behind the screenplay.

Along with Elba and Kinberg, Audrey Chon, president of Kinberg’s Genre Films, will produce.

The project joins Apple's growing slate of star-driven projects, which includes Will Smith starrer Emancipation and Martin Scorsese's upcoming directorial effort Killers of the Flower Moon.

Kinberg, repped by CAA, is working with Apple on an untitled sci-fi series and has spy thriller 355 due out in 2021 via Universal.

Elba will next be seen Concrete Cowboys, which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month, and is due back in theaters in 2021 with The Suicide Squad sequel. He will next shoot the Netflix western Harder They Fall.

Elba is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Artists Partnership and Ziffren Brittenham.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Read an Excerpt from Roxane Gay's 'The Sacrifice of Darkness'
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. How 'The Batman' and 'Project Power' Scribe Mattson Tomlin Became One of Hollywood’s Busiest Screenwriters
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
Idris Elba to Star in Simon Kinberg-Produced Spy Thriller for Apple
by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
2.
Trying to Date During a Lockdown? Turn to 'Love Is Blind' for Tips, EP Says
by Emily Hilton
3.
Director Sujata Day on Exploring Mental Health in Feature Film Debut 'Definition Please'
by Sharareh Drury
4.
Marge Simpson Responds to Trump Attorney's Jab at Kamala Harris
by Ryan Parker
5.
Seth Meyers Details Technical Challenges of Filming at Home
by Abbey White