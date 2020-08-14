Idris Elba to Star in Simon Kinberg-Produced Spy Thriller for Apple

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the project will be set in Africa and is described as a romantic spy thriller, a terrain that Kinberg tackled in 2005 with Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Travon Free, whose credits include The Daily Show and HBO series Camping, is behind the screenplay.

Along with Elba and Kinberg, Audrey Chon, president of Kinberg’s Genre Films, will produce.

The project joins Apple's growing slate of star-driven projects, which includes Will Smith starrer Emancipation and Martin Scorsese's upcoming directorial effort Killers of the Flower Moon.

Kinberg, repped by CAA, is working with Apple on an untitled sci-fi series and has spy thriller 355 due out in 2021 via Universal.

Elba will next be seen Concrete Cowboys, which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month, and is due back in theaters in 2021 with The Suicide Squad sequel. He will next shoot the Netflix western Harder They Fall.

Elba is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Artists Partnership and Ziffren Brittenham.