IDW Acquires Classic Newspaper Strip Reprint Publisher
Confirming rumors that have been circulating the convention floor throughout this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, IDW Publishing has announced that it has acquired Peter Maresca’s critically acclaimed Sunday Press Books, known for its archival work collecting classic American newspaper strips.
Since its launch, Sunday Press has worked to collect strips such as Chester Gould’s Dick Tracy, Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland and George Herriman’s Krazy Kat in oversized hardcovers, representing the material in the same dimensions in which it was originally seen. His work has been nominated for multiple awards, with wins from both the Will Eisner Comic Book Awards and Harvey Kurtzman Awards.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
In a statement accompanying the news, Maresca said, “Since I accidentally became a publisher in 2005, my goal has been to do what no one was willing to do at the time: accurately recreate the experience of reading newspaper comics that were destined to disappear. But the business end has been daunting. Partnering with IDW allows me to take advantage of their experience and infrastructure to reach a broader audience while concentrating on the production of new editions.”
“The amazing restoration work and resultant books that Pete Maresca produces through Sunday Press is very much in sync with our own efforts to produce archival-quality reprints of the comics and newspaper strips that built the foundation of our entire industry. We’re all ecstatic to be able to provide the support and publishing acumen to help his gorgeous books reach an even wider audience,” added Chris Ryall, IDW’s president and publisher/chief creative officer.
Under the new agreement, Maresca will remain in charge of the Sunday Press output, while IDW will both bring out of print titles back with new editions, and launch a digital publishing program to bring the Sunday Press titles to a new audience. The first title from Sunday Press under IDW will be Little Joe, a collection of uncredited work from Harold Gray, the creator of Little Orphan Annie, released later this year.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 19, 2019 9:26pm PTby Katie Kilkenny
-
July 19, 2019 6:46pm PTby Borys Kit
-
July 19, 2019 2:45pm PT
-
July 19, 2019 2:26pm PT
-
July 19, 2019 1:39pm PT
-
July 19, 2019 1:00pm PT
-
July 19, 2019 1:00pm PT