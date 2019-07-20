IDW Acquires Classic Newspaper Strip Reprint Publisher

In a statement accompanying the news, Maresca said, “Since I accidentally became a publisher in 2005, my goal has been to do what no one was willing to do at the time: accurately recreate the experience of reading newspaper comics that were destined to disappear. But the business end has been daunting. Partnering with IDW allows me to take advantage of their experience and infrastructure to reach a broader audience while concentrating on the production of new editions.”

“The amazing restoration work and resultant books that Pete Maresca produces through Sunday Press is very much in sync with our own efforts to produce archival-quality reprints of the comics and newspaper strips that built the foundation of our entire industry. We’re all ecstatic to be able to provide the support and publishing acumen to help his gorgeous books reach an even wider audience,” added Chris Ryall, IDW’s president and publisher/chief creative officer.

Under the new agreement, Maresca will remain in charge of the Sunday Press output, while IDW will both bring out of print titles back with new editions, and launch a digital publishing program to bring the Sunday Press titles to a new audience. The first title from Sunday Press under IDW will be Little Joe, a collection of uncredited work from Harold Gray, the creator of Little Orphan Annie, released later this year.