IDW Publishing Hires 5 in Executive Shake-Up
Calfornia-based comic book publisher IDW Publishing is undergoing a significant shake-up, with hires across its sales, marketing, operations and design divisions, seeing the return of some familiar faces and the addition of some new ones.
All told, five new hires have been made, with former digital publishing director Rebekah Cahalin returning as general manager/head of operations; former Fodor’s Travel director of publishing operations Tara McCrillis taking on the role of director of design and production; Humanoids Publishing director of sales and marketing Jud Meyers signing on as sales director for the company; onetime IDW book market director of sales Rosalind Morehead becoming the company’s direct market sales manager; and Anna Morrow, formerly DC’s marketing manager for book, library and academic markets, becoming IDW’s marketing director.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
In a statement about the personnel changes, IDW president, publisher and chief creative officer Chris Ryall said, “It’s been quite a year of change for IDW’s publishing division, and we’re incredibly happy with key roles within the organization being filled by some new and some well-missed faces. We have rebuilt the foundation of the entire publishing company in an exciting way, with knowledgeable, experienced and well-respected people in all of these roles. IDW has long been adept at making good books and now we’ve stabilized the entire foundation for the next iteration in IDW’s ongoing evolution as a publisher of premier comic books, graphic novels, art books, games and more.”
Ryall’s comment about it being a year of change is an understatement; he himself returned to the company last December, and IDW Media Holdings, the publisher’s parent company, saw the departure of Kerry McCluggage as CEO in March after less than a year, to be replaced by Howard Jonas, a controlling stockholder in the company.
In July, IDW partnered with boutique reprint publisher Sunday Press for future collections of classic newspaper strips, and last month, parted ways with former Vertigo executive editor Shelly Bond’s Black Crown imprint.
IDW Publishing launched as the publishing arm of Idea and Design Works in 1999, and is the fifth-largest comic book publisher in the United States, behind Marvel, DC, Image Comics and Dark Horse Comics. Its titles include Locke & Key, Wynonna Earp and licensed titles for the Star Trek, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles properties.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
-
-
by Richard Newby