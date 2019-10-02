IDW Publishing Hires 5 in Executive Shake-Up

In a statement about the personnel changes, IDW president, publisher and chief creative officer Chris Ryall said, “It’s been quite a year of change for IDW’s publishing division, and we’re incredibly happy with key roles within the organization being filled by some new and some well-missed faces. We have rebuilt the foundation of the entire publishing company in an exciting way, with knowledgeable, experienced and well-respected people in all of these roles. IDW has long been adept at making good books and now we’ve stabilized the entire foundation for the next iteration in IDW’s ongoing evolution as a publisher of premier comic books, graphic novels, art books, games and more.”

Ryall’s comment about it being a year of change is an understatement; he himself returned to the company last December, and IDW Media Holdings, the publisher’s parent company, saw the departure of Kerry McCluggage as CEO in March after less than a year, to be replaced by Howard Jonas, a controlling stockholder in the company.

In July, IDW partnered with boutique reprint publisher Sunday Press for future collections of classic newspaper strips, and last month, parted ways with former Vertigo executive editor Shelly Bond’s Black Crown imprint.

IDW Publishing launched as the publishing arm of Idea and Design Works in 1999, and is the fifth-largest comic book publisher in the United States, behind Marvel, DC, Image Comics and Dark Horse Comics. Its titles include Locke & Key, Wynonna Earp and licensed titles for the Star Trek, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles properties.