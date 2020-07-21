IDW's Chris Ryall Steps Down as President and Publisher

The majority of Ryall’s professional career has been spent at IDW, which he joined in June 2004, coming over as editor-in-chief after a stint as EiC of Kevin Smith’s MoviePoopShoot.com. During his initial 14-year stint at the company, he worked in a creative capacity in addition to his editorial and executive role, writing for titles including ROM, Kiss and Transformers; in the six months between resigning as editor-in-chief and CCO and returning to the company to assume the president and publisher positions in addition to the CCO role, Ryall worked alongside The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman as part of Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment.

In a statement, Ryall said, “Change is often hard, and I will miss this extended family I have worked with for more than 15 years. In the past year alone, we brought on some amazing hires, expanded the scope of many of the departments, and re-focused the foundation of the business to best support the integrated multi-media company that IDW has become. Our collective success with the entertainment team on Locke & Key has been a crowning moment for the entire company. I’m so proud of this special place and the incredible people who work here. I know that I leave IDW perfectly poised for continued success.”

Although Ryall is stepping away from his current roles, he will remain an executive producer on the Locke & Key Netflix series, and will continue as sole editor on any Locke & Key publishing projects moving forward.

IDW Entertainment reported a substantial financial loss in 2019, although it projected in January that it would achieve “steadily profitable operations in 2021.” That prediction came ahead of the COVID outbreak, which has led to a number of layoffs throughout the company.

In an additional statement, IDW chairman Howard Jonas, “Chris has been instrumental in IDW Publishing’s success, and we thank him for the passion and commitment he brought to the company,” adding, “With Chris’s departure, IDW will be restructuring and expanding its operations, and we will name a new management team very soon.”