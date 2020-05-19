Image Comics' 'Big Girls' Pits Women Against Giant Monsters

“Big Girls is inspired by my childhood love of giant monster movies like King Kong and Godzilla, and big robot anime like Robotech and Evangelion,” Howard — known for his work with Warren Ellis on Image’s Trees series, and with Robert Kirkman on The Astounding Wolf-Man — tells The Hollywood Reporter. “So if you dig exciting visuals and monster fighting action, Big Girls has it!”

Another inspiration for the series comes from something far more intimate. “The heart of the story really came from me sometimes feeling overwhelmed by the size of the world's problems, it can seem like the only fix is an equally big solution,” Howard says. “Exploring that feeling became the story's setting, where their problems are literal giant monster men who are destroying the world (science you crazy!). Fortunately they have an equally giant solution, Big Girls who kick monster butt."

The series, Howard promised, is "the perfect comic for both the dynamic sci-fi I like to draw and for my writer side to examine questions of power, inequality and the complexity of growing up."

Big Girls launches digitally and in comic book stores Aug. 12, but look below for an exclusive preview of the first issue.