Image Comics Sends Big 'Spawn' Issue Back to Press
Just a day after its release, Image Comics has announced that Spawn No. 300 — the over-sized anniversary issue for Todd McFarlane’s signature character — has sold out at the distributor level and will be rushed back to press, with a second printing due in stores next month.
The issue marks the first Image Comics title to reach its 300th release, with contributions from McFarlane and a number of other creators including Batman and Dark Nights: Metal artist Greg Capullo and writer Scott Snyder, and Uncanny X-Force artist Jerome Opeña. Spawn was one of the first Image launches, debuting in May 1992, and is the only series from Image’s initial slate that has maintained publication without relaunching or renumbering.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Spawn No. 300 also means that the series matches the current record holder for the creator-owned comic book series with the highest number of issues, alongside Dave Sim’s Cerebus the Aardvark, which ran between 1977 and 2004. (Sim and McFarlane in fact collaborated on an early issue of Spawn in 1993, with Cerebus making an appearance in the series.) Sim’s series ended with its 300th issue, meaning that next month’s Spawn No. 301 will set a new record — with each successive issue continuing to do so as long as it runs.
Spawn follows Al Simmons, a former CIA operative who returned to Earth after his death with supernatural powers, having become part of an ongoing war between Heaven and Hell.
The sell-out of the anniversary issue comes as Spawn becomes Image Comics’ best-selling title with the recent conclusion of The Walking Dead, and as McFarlane works on a big screen reboot of the property, which he is attached to write, direct and produce. The second printing of Spawn No. 300 will arrive in comic book stores Oct. 2, the same day as Spawn No. 301.
