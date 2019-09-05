Image Comics Sends Big 'Spawn' Issue Back to Press

Spawn No. 300 also means that the series matches the current record holder for the creator-owned comic book series with the highest number of issues, alongside Dave Sim’s Cerebus the Aardvark, which ran between 1977 and 2004. (Sim and McFarlane in fact collaborated on an early issue of Spawn in 1993, with Cerebus making an appearance in the series.) Sim’s series ended with its 300th issue, meaning that next month’s Spawn No. 301 will set a new record — with each successive issue continuing to do so as long as it runs.

Spawn follows Al Simmons, a former CIA operative who returned to Earth after his death with supernatural powers, having become part of an ongoing war between Heaven and Hell.

The sell-out of the anniversary issue comes as Spawn becomes Image Comics’ best-selling title with the recent conclusion of The Walking Dead, and as McFarlane works on a big screen reboot of the property, which he is attached to write, direct and produce. The second printing of Spawn No. 300 will arrive in comic book stores Oct. 2, the same day as Spawn No. 301.