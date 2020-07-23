HEAT VISION

Image Comics Sets Real-World Series 'Crossover'

by Graeme McMillan
The project, written by 'Venom's Donny Cates, tells a story about superhero comic characters crossing over from the page.
Courtesy of Image Comics
What if superhero comics were real — and what if the annual, reality-shaking storylines bringing all the heroes together ended up breaking through to our world? Those are the questions at the heart of the upcoming Image Comics series Crossover, announced during Comic-Con@Home Thursday.

Described by the publisher as a “world where reality is dead… and anything is possible,” Crossover is an ongoing series designed to “take the best of comic book launch events and up the dose of energy and shock value to the next level.” A preview of the series’ first issue, below, explains the high concept clearly enough.

The series reunites the creative team of the acclaimed God Country: Donny Cates (Venom, Thanos), Geoff Shaw (Guardians of the Galaxy), Dee Cunniffe (Redneck) and John J. Hill (Nailbiter).

Crossover launches in November.




