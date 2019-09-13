Image Comics' 'Undiscovered Country' Optioned by New Republic Pictures

The comic's co-writers Charles Soule and Scott Snyder will write the screenplay.

Undiscovered Country, the new Image Comics series co-created by Scott Snyder, Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli, has been acquired for development as a potential movie franchise by New Republic Pictures ahead of the release of the series’ first issue.

The title, announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, is set in the near future as a group of explorers become the first people to enter the United States of America decades after it has closed itself off from the rest of the world behind a literal wall. Soule and Snyder talked to Heat Vision at length about the inspirations and plans for the comic earlier this year.

Snyder and Soule will co-write the screenplay and act as executive producers on the project, with Camuncoli joining them in the latter role. New Republic’s John Hilary Shepherd will oversee for New Republic. The news, first reported by Screen International, was confirmed on Twitter by Snyder. Undiscovered Country No. 1 will be released Nov. 6.