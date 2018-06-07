'Incredibles 2' Pacing to Set Animation Presales Record

Disney and Pixar's Incredibles 2 is looking heroic ahead of its June 15 release.

The animated sequel is pacing to be the top animated preseller of all time on Fandango. It has sold more tickets than 2016's Finding Dory, the current record holder, had at this time in its lifecycle.

Brad Bird returns to write and direct Incredibles 2 14 years after the original film hit theaters. It is tracking for a $140-million plus debut in North America, which would be the top opening for an animated movie, passing Finding Dory's $135 million bow two years ago.

Bird voice stars in Incredibles 2, as well as returning actors Along with Bird, Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger. Newcomers to the franchise about a family of superheroes includes Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.

Incredibles 2 picks up shortly after the events of the first film, and follows the Parr family as Bob Parr (Nelson's Mr. Incredible) adjusts to life as a house husband while his wife Helen/Elastigirl (Hunter) spends her time fighting crime. Eventually the family must team up to fight a new villain called Screenslaver.

Reviews have not yet hit for the film, but buzz coming out if this week's premiere has been positive.