'Incredibles 2': First Reactions from the Premiere

The sequel has a shot at posting the top domestic opening of all time for an animated film.

Disney and Pixar's famous family of superheroes have finally been reunited for the big screen. The Incredibles 2 premiere was held Hollywood Tuesday to give the first glimpse of writer-director Brad Bird's sequel to the 2004 hit.

Incredibles 2 opens June 15 and is tracking for a big opening weekend The film is poised for a $140 million-plus debut in North America, which would make it the top domestic opening for an animated movie, passing up the $135 million debut of Finding Dory in 2016.

The film voice stars, Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger, along with series newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini. It centers on Mr. Incredible (Nelson) adjusting to life as stay-at-home father while his wife Elastigirl (Hunter) spends her days saving the world. Eventually a conflict forces the entire family to put on their costumes and defeat a new threat.

Reviews for The Incredibles 2 are still under embargo, so this is the first time audiences are getting to weigh in publicly on the sequel. Here is what the crowd from the premiere screening has to say about Incredibles 2.

#Incredibles2 is such a friggin delight! Family dynamic is brilliant yet again but WOW is Jack Jack a scene stealer. And that score! More A+ work from Michael Giacchino that I’m gonna need to own. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2018

#incredibles2⁠ ⁠is a serviceable sequel, a fun adventure but not on the same level of the original. Jack Jack & Edna steal the show, (please tell me they are making a short film with Edna babysitting Jack Jack). Fantastic production design, another great score by @m_giacchino. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 6, 2018

Wow!! #Incredibles2 is a blast. It does a great job building on the characters and the world, and it's super funny and action packed throughout. I had my doubts, but was thoroughly impressed. Will go down as one of the best titles of the summer. pic.twitter.com/jxR3U4SNoo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is super fun and Jack-Jack steals the whole show. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 6, 2018

So happy to report @BradBirdA113 delivered a fantastic sequel to 'The Incredibles'. Absolutely loved #Incredibles2. And @m_giacchino score is, as always, awesome. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/bPrU6HHicM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2018

Just walked out of #Incredibles2. It improves on practically everything from the original. Its visual style is stunning to look at, the characters are fantastic, and the adventure is a blast.



There’s a little bit of predictability in the story, but I was so down for this ride. pic.twitter.com/O1KJyqVg2i — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) June 6, 2018

Got out of #Incredibles2 OMG! Somehow better than the original. Jack Jack is unreal funny!! Great to see the whole family & Frozone together again! When I talk to the director and cast tomorrow I’m going to ask them when Incredibles 3 is coming out!!!! Y’all are gonna this! pic.twitter.com/9FJKfEcj23 — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is a giddy, slick bundle of fun. The action set pieces are tasty, impressive, never over-egged. Plenty for kids and adults to get their teeth into and a few belly laughs too. The design, audio and visual, really make it pop. A worthy sequel to a tough act to follow. pic.twitter.com/8qmxGkmQzj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 6, 2018