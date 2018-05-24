Box Office: 'Incredibles 2' Tracking for Heroic $140M-Plus Debut

The sequel has a shot at posting the top domestic opening of all time for an animated film.

Disney and Pixar's The Incredibles 2 is tracking for a huge box-office debut of $140 million-plus in North America. If so, that would make the best domestic start ever for an animated movie, besting the $135 million launch of fellow Pixar film, Finding Dory.

The animated film opens in theaters on June 15, nearly 14 years after The Incredibles hit the big screen and turned into an instant classic.

Incredibles 2 is directed by Brad Bird, who also wrote and helmed the first film. Along with Bird, Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger reprise their roles. New additions to the voice cast include Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.

The story follows the Parr brood as they try to balance having a normal life with their superhero powers. Bob Parr (also known as Mr. Incredible and voiced by Craig T. Nelson) is a house husband who must deal with Dash’s (Huck Milner) sarcastic remarks, Violet’s (Vowell) teenage rebellion and baby Jack-Jack’s burgeoning superpowers while his wife, Helen/Elastigirl (Hunter), heads off to save the world.

Soon, the whole family must suit up to battle a new villain, Screenslaver.

Incredibles 2 is the summer season's first animated tentpole.