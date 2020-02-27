'Indiana Jones' Ark Spotted on 'Antiques Roadshow'
The Ark of the Covenant has been located again — kind of. A prototype for the Raiders of the Lost Ark prop was spotted on Antiques Roadshow this week.
The son of a man who worked on the classic 1981 film — which kicked off the Indiana Jones franchise — brought the Ark prototype on the PBS show to get an idea of its value at auction.
Heat Vision breakdown
"I thought it was neat, I got to tell my friends I had the Ark of the Covenant," said the unidentified man who brought the prop in. He added that the family kept blankets in it for decades.
In Raiders, Indiana Jones battles Nazis while trying to beat them in the search for the Ark of the Covenant (The gold-covered chest described in the Book of Exodus, which was said to contain the tablets of the Ten Commandments).
James Supp, an appraiser with Antiques Roadshow, accessed the prototype, which was in excellent condition, could go for as much as $120,000 at auction.
The actual, screen-used Ark is said to be on display at Skywalker Ranch.
The prop spot happened to fall in the same week that news broke Steven Spielberg will not direct the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. Instead, Logan director James Mangold is in talks to take the reins. This would mark the first Indy film Spielberg did not helm.
Watch the Antiques Roadshow segment below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
by Etan Vlessing
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Ryan Parker
-
-
by Mia Galuppo