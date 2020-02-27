'Indiana Jones' Ark Spotted on 'Antiques Roadshow'

"I thought it was neat, I got to tell my friends I had the Ark of the Covenant," said the unidentified man who brought the prop in. He added that the family kept blankets in it for decades.

In Raiders, Indiana Jones battles Nazis while trying to beat them in the search for the Ark of the Covenant (The gold-covered chest described in the Book of Exodus, which was said to contain the tablets of the Ten Commandments).

James Supp, an appraiser with Antiques Roadshow, accessed the prototype, which was in excellent condition, could go for as much as $120,000 at auction.

The actual, screen-used Ark is said to be on display at Skywalker Ranch.

The prop spot happened to fall in the same week that news broke Steven Spielberg will not direct the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. Instead, Logan director James Mangold is in talks to take the reins. This would mark the first Indy film Spielberg did not helm.

