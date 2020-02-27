HEAT VISION

'Indiana Jones' Ark Spotted on 'Antiques Roadshow'

by Ryan Parker
The actual, screen-used Ark is said to be on display at Skywalker Ranch.
'Raiders of the Lost Ark'   |   Paramount Pictures/Photofest
The actual, screen-used Ark is said to be on display at Skywalker Ranch.

The Ark of the Covenant has been located again — kind of.  A prototype for the Raiders of the Lost Ark prop was spotted on Antiques Roadshow this week. 

The son of a man who worked on the classic 1981 film — which kicked off the Indiana Jones franchise — brought the Ark prototype on the PBS show to get an idea of its value at auction. 

Heat Vision breakdown

"I thought it was neat, I got to tell my friends I had the Ark of the Covenant," said the unidentified man who brought the prop in. He added that the family kept blankets in it for decades. 

In Raiders, Indiana Jones battles Nazis while trying to beat them in the search for the Ark of the Covenant (The gold-covered chest described in the Book of Exodus, which was said to contain the tablets of the Ten Commandments). 

James Supp, an appraiser with Antiques Roadshow, accessed the prototype, which was in excellent condition, could go for as much as $120,000 at auction. 

The actual, screen-used Ark is said to be on display at Skywalker Ranch. 

The prop spot happened to fall in the same week that news broke Steven Spielberg will not direct the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. Instead, Logan director James Mangold is in talks to take the reins. This would mark the first Indy film Spielberg did not helm. 

Watch the Antiques Roadshow segment below. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Star Trek: Picard' - 11 Easter Eggs From This Week's Borg Episode
    by Phil Pirrello
  2. 'Parasite' Storyboards Set for Release as Graphic Novel
    by Etan Vlessing
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Richard Newby
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Mia Galuppo
  5. by Mia Galuppo
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Indiana Jones' Ark Spotted on 'Antiques Roadshow'
by Ryan Parker
2.
'Charlatan': Film Review | Berlin 2020
by Deborah Young
3.
How Apple's 'The Morning Show' Led Janina Gavankar to Make SXSW Short Film 'Stucco'
by Piya Sinha-Roy
4.
Shanola Hampton to Star in NBC Comedy 'Night School'
by Rick Porter
5.
Crooked Media Plans Podcast Expansion With Shows on Sports, Race and Religion
by Natalie Jarvey