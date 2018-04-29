11:39am PT by Ryan Parker
Ryan Reynolds Congratulates 'Avengers' By Showing Deadpool Rejection Letter
Looks like Deadpool didn't make the cut to join the Avengers, but Ryan Reynolds is happy for the team anyway.
On Sunday, the Merc with a Mouth actor shared a letter signed by Tony Stark saying he could not join the band of heroes.
"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers," Reynolds wrote.
The short Stark letter conclude with "Go bother Professor X."
Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War opened to a record-setting $250 million in North America and $380 million overseas for a global total of $630 million, the top worldwide debut of all time.
Reynolds' Marvel anti-hero returns for the highly-anticipated sequel, Deadpool 2, opening May 18.
Along with Reynolds, the film stars John Brolin as Cable. Brolin also stars in Infinity War as villain Thanos.
From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018
