'Bloodshot' Filmmaker David S.F. Wilson to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Influx' for Sony

Bloodshot filmmaker David S.F. Wilson has found his next project. The director will helm the sci-fi movie Influx for Sony Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Influx is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Daniel Suarez that centers on a physicist who is locked away in a high-tech prison just as he is about to make a startling breakthrough. The scientist soon discovers a shadowy organization has been keeping technological advances for itself and out of the hands of humanity at large, and he must find a way to team with his brilliant fellow prisoners to fight back.

