'Bloodshot' Filmmaker David S.F. Wilson to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Influx' for Sony

by Aaron Couch
The project is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Daniel Suarez.
Bloodshot filmmaker David S.F. Wilson has found his next project. The director will helm the sci-fi movie Influx for Sony Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Influx is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Daniel Suarez that centers on a physicist who is locked away in a high-tech prison just as he is about to make a startling breakthrough. The scientist soon discovers a shadowy organization has been keeping technological advances for itself and out of the hands of humanity at large, and he must find a way to team with his brilliant fellow prisoners to fight back.

Zak Olkewicz, one of the writers behind the upcoming Fear Street movie, is adapting the novel. Sony picked up film rights earlier this year.

Wilson has a deep affinity for sci-fi novels and has spoken fondly about the impact they've had on his work. He came up in film industry through the world of visual effects, and worked his way up to making to his directorial debut with Bloodshot, which Sony released in March.

Wilson is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment. Olkewicz is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Suarez is repped by ICM Partners.

