'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere Soared with Millennium Falcon and 2 Landos

The Millennium Falcon may be able to make the Kessel Run in twelve parseks, but it is was holidng up traffic Thursday night on Hollywood Blvd for the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Attendees walked under the Falcon to get onto the capret, where they were greeted by an Instagram-worthy Solo cup statue — a thing of product placement dreams — before heading into the Dolby Theatre for the screening.

"It was crazy, but as a kid you pretend you were on that ship for such a long time that it feels very farmiliar in a way," said star Alden Ehrenreich of stepping into the Falcon for the first time.

Director Ron Howard's Solo follows a young Han Solo as he runs around the galaxy becoming the smuggler that audience know and love know from A New Hope. Ehrenreich stars as the young pilot opposite Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, with Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Paul Bettany playing roles created for the film.

The first star to come down the carpet was Chewbacca, making several passes for the photogs. He was followed by Solo stars Bettany, Clarke and their co-star Thandie Newton, who all stopped to pose for photos with fans decked out in their best Han, Leia, Luke, Lando and Chewey costumes.

Star Wars alums showed up for the debut of the second franchise standalone, including Mark Hamill, Peter Mayhew and Ewan McGregor. Noticeably absent from the premiere was the original Han, Harrison Ford, but Lando actor Billie Dee Williams walked the red carpet and chatted with Glover (both in red blazers).

"It feels like I get to be a part of the bible or somehting," Glover told Heat Vision of joining the Star Wars galaxy. "I am a fan, first and foremost, before I am an actor in this."

The screening earned big applause and the stamp of approval from the audience, which clapped everytime a farmiliar face hit the screen.

Franchise patriarch George Lucas opted to skip the press line, along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, who headed straight into the theater with her husband, prodcuer Frank Marshall, who dressed to theme in a TIE Fighter neck tie.

At the after party Luke Skywaler (Hammil) caught up with Obi Wan (McGregor), while Howard chatted with his Solo actor and fellow Disney director Jon Faverau. McGregor, who is rumored to possibly return as his prequels character for the next Star Wars standalone, chatted with Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

Guests, which included Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Sofia Vergara and Thomas Middleditch, munched on chicken and waffles and a make-your-own sundae bar, while Storm Troopers walked around kindly taking time away from their Emperial duties to pose for pictures.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.