Blumhouse's 'Invisible Man' to Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Saw co-creator Leigh Whannel penned the script and is directing the film, which will be shot in Sydney, Australia this month.

In addition to Netflix's Haunting of Hill House, Jackson-Cohen's credits include the BBC drama Man in an Orange Shirt and the NBC Oz reimagining Emerald City.

Moss has previously teased The Invisible Man as a feminist spin on the old tale.

"I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something," Moss told The Hollywood Reporter in April.

The Invisible Man opens March 13, 2020 and will be produced by Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and by Kylie du Fresne (Upgrade) for Goalpost Pictures, in association with Nervous Tick for Universal Pictures. Whanell will executive produce.

Jackson-Cohen is repped by United Agents, Management 360, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Rickman, L.L.P.