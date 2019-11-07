Elisabeth Moss Fights Off Abusive Ex in 'The Invisible Man' Trailer

Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Benedict Hardie also star in the Jason Blum-produced film. Based on the H.G. Wells novel and 1933 film of the same name, The Invisible Man was directed and written by Leigh Whannell.

The trailer opens with clips of Cecilia running away from the home she shares with her ex.

As clips show the extreme lengths she went to escape the abusive relationship, a lawyer reads Cecilia a letter left to her from Adrian following his suicide. "Although our relationship was far from perfect, I thought that you would talk to me rather than run away," he reads. The lawyer later explains that he left her $5 million, though the fine print states that she can only receive the money if she is not ruled mentally incompetent.

Following the news of her inheritance, Cecilia struggles to understand why her ex would kill himself. While alone one night, she senses a presence and hears heavy breathing despite being alone.

"I'm scared. He was a sociopath, completely in control of everything. He said that where I went, he would find me," she says. "Walk right up to me and I wouldn't be able to see him."

Ominous events begin to happen: A pan in Cecilia's kitchen ignites in flames and a handprint appears on her glass shower door. She later convinces herself that there is an invisible body sitting in a chair in her home.

When she tries to tell her sister (Dyer) that the eerie occurrences are actually happening, the sister encourages Cecilia to get help.

Cecilia later visits Adrian's home, which further convinces her that he is still alive. "He has figured out a way to be invisible," she says. Clips of Adrian haunting her follow, including a floating cell phone that takes photos of her as she sleeps.

She is eventually taken into a psych ward, though she refuses to give up and continues to try to fight off Adrian. The abusive ex eventually begins attacking employees at the psychiatric hospital to get to Cecilia, who does everything in her power to fight him off.

The Invisible Man will be in theaters on Feb. 28. Watch the full trailer above.