Sony Shows Off 'Iron Man VR' Game

The new game will launch later this year on PlayStation VR.

Following the trends of Nintendo's Direct video streams and Microsoft's Inside Xbox events, Sony launched its first State of Play live stream on Monday to reveal new information about some of its most-anticipated upcoming games.

The stream kicked off with a familiar hero: Iron Man. The new game, Marvel Iron Man VR, will launch later this year and puts players in the suit of Tony Stark. The footage showcased included a heads-up display from inside Stark’s helmet as he soared through the skies in an effort to stop a plane from crashing.

Last year, Insomniac Games teamed with Marvel to release the PlayStation 4 exclusive title Marvel's Spider-Man which sold over 9 million copies.

A number of other VR titles were also shown off by Sony, including the avian-focused Falcon Age and Justin Roiland’s Trover Saves the Universe, as well as new in-game footage from the VR version of the popular survival horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that the upcoming colorful adventure game, Concrete Genie, will have a VR mode.