Isaiah Mustafa Cast as Mike Hanlon in 'It: Chapter Two'

The actor joins James McAvoy and Bill Hader for the follow up to the popular 2017 horror reboot based on the Stephen King novel.

Actor Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the Old Spice spokesman in the zany commercials, has been cast as Mike Hanlon in It: Chapter Two, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Mustafa joins Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader for the follow-up to the popular 2017 horror reboot based on the Stephen King novel.

The second installment of New Line’s adaptation focuses on the adult versions of the characters who were subjected to the terror of demon clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard).

It grossed $700 million worldwide.

It: Chapter Two is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. on Sept. 6, 2019.

Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, respectively.

Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are producing. Executive producing are Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.