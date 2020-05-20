HEAT VISION

Issa López to Direct Adaptation of 'The Haunting of Girlstown' for Blumhouse

by Mia Galuppo
The project, titled 'Our Lady of Tears,' is set in an all-girls, Catholic boarding school on the outskirts of Mexico City.
The project, titled 'Our Lady of Tears,' is set in an all-girls, Catholic boarding school on the outskirts of Mexico City.

Issa López, the director behind breakout Spanish-language horror fantasy Tigers Are Not Afraid, has been tapped to write and direct a new Blumhouse horror.

The in-development project, titled Our Lady of Tears, will be an adaptation of recently published Epic Magazine and Vox article about a mass hysteria epidemic with supernatural roots in an all-girls, Catholic boarding school. In 2007, Villa de las Niñas, on the outskirts of Mexico City, recruited and isolated socially neglected girls coming from families living in extreme poverty and in remote areas of Mexico. 

Jason Blum will produce with Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector of Epic Media, which recently released Apple series Little America. Epic co-founder Joshuah Bearman will executive produce. 

"The moment I read the Epic article, I knew I wanted to tell this story. I myself attended a Catholic school in Mexico City. I grew up on a steady diet of supernatural visitations and miracles, and of the real-life horrors that young girls who grow up in poverty face every day in Mexico, and around the world. Having the chance to tell that story with Jason and his team, producers of such socially incisive genre classics like Get Out, and of so many true horror gems, is a huge privilege. I couldn’t be more excited about this movie,” López said about the project.

"Ever since I first watched Tigers Are Not Afraid, I have wanted to find a project to collaborate on with Issa, and I knew this was a perfect fit. I can't wait for audiences to see her take on this material," added Blum.

