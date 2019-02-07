Issa Lopez to Write, Direct Supernatural Revenge Thriller for Legendary (Exclusive)

J.H. Wyman, who executive produced sci-fi TV shows 'Fringe' and 'Almost Human,' and Sherry Marsh, behind TV’s 'Vikings' and 'Pose,' are attached to produce the project.

Mexican filmmaker Issa Lopez has signed a deal to write and direct a supernatural revenge thriller for Legendary.

J.H. Wyman, who executive produced sci-fi TV shows Fringe and Almost Human, and Sherry Marsh, behind TV's Vikings and Pose, are attached to produce the project.

Logline details for the untitled project are being kept south of the border, but the story is said to be rooted in Mexican cultural lore.

Executives Jon Silk and Blake Avery will oversee for Legendary.

Lopez is a prominent filmmaker in Mexico known for the hit Casi Divas as well as an author who has won a National Novel Award from the country's Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

Her third Spanish-language film, Tigers Are Not Afraid, earned her 10 nominations from the Mexican Film Academy Awards and 55 international awards, including best director in the horror category at Fantastic Fest. The movie, a dark fairy tale about the ghosts that haunt the children that survive Mexico's drug war, won praise from Stephen King and Neil Gaiman, as well as Guillermo del Toro, who teamed up with the filmmaker to produce an upcoming film of hers.

Lopez is represented by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein.