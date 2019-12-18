Issa Rae Tackling Bollywood Crime Comedy 'Badmash' (Exclusive)

A pitch hailing from Sneha Koorse, a writer who has worked on Netflix's Umbrella Academy and Daredevil, Badmash is a darkly comedic noir inspired by one of India’s worst kept secrets: Big city gangsters used Bollywood films as a front to launder drug money.

Producers say Badmash will adopt the taut dialogue, tangled character webs, and complex romance of the crime genre set against the backdrop of 1980s Mumbai, at the height of the underworld’s power in the film industry.

The goal is to make an English language film with an ensemble South Asian cast, blending genre and culture, and create a truly internationally-feeling feature.

"We started ColorCreative to give a platform to stories that the traditional studio system tends to overlook, stories like Badmash,” said Rae in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stated Rawat: "Badmash is a unique and engaging story set during a fascinating chapter in Bollywood history.”

Rae co-created HBO's Insecure, on which she acted as writer, executive producer and actress. She next stars in The Lovebirds, a comedy that also stars Kumail Nanjiani, which Paramount releases next year. She is also producing a reimagining of 1990s crime thriller Set It Off for New Line in which she will also star.

Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson. Koorse is repped by Circle of Confusion and Myman Greenspan.