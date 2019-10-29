iStockphoto Founder Launching 'Lost City of Heracleon' Graphic Novel

In a statement, Livingstone described the title as “a beautifully hand-illustrated and thrilling story about two best friends who master their fears and enter into an epic adventure,” adding, “Slipping through dimensions, they battle mythical monsters and seek ... ancient Gods who don’t quite measure up to their reputations. In the process they find their courage and their long, lost father.”

Editor Matthew Levine said that title was intended “for fans of swashbuckling action and epic myths,” promising, “Bruce and Mike have managed to take all the elements of your classic Golden Age adventures and turn them into a thrilling escape into another world — one full of danger, excitement, and long lost legends.”

The title will be released June 2020.