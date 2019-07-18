Will 'It Chapter Two' End Like Stephen King's Novel?

The carnival, mentioned at the beginning of King’s novel with the death of Adrian Mellon appears to be a more prominent set piece in the movie, with Bill (James McAvoy) encountering Pennywise in a hall of mirrors. Just as the first film altered a number of the scenarios in which the Losers' Club encountered Pennywise, as well as the forms he takes, Chapter Two looks to employ the same tactics. This means that even King’s constant readers won’t know which way to look in the dark for upcoming scares. Actor Javier Botet, who appeared as the leper and the lady from the painting in the first film, is set to return in It Chapter Two in a yet undisclosed form. With Muschietti and Dauberman hyping up both the increase of scares and gore in the sequel, there’s no doubt that he’s going to provide plenty of new nightmare fuel in some of Pennywise’s alternate forms.

One of the biggest aspects of the films that has us guessing is how Chapter Two will handle It’s infamous ending. King’s cosmic ending for his novel has proven divisive over the years and while it arguably worked well in print, it’s a bit too internally driven for film. The 1990 miniseries tried to stay true to it with Pennywise emerging in his true form, as a giant crab-spider creature, but that can’t compare to the sheer power of Bill Skarsgard’s performance. There are glimpses of alien-esque caverns in the trailer which suggests that the Losers’ Club might be journeying further beneath Derry and into the home Pennywise has carved out for himself over the past 27 years. There’s also a number of visuals, like one of the Losers' Club members falling through a door at the end of a pit, and Mike screaming within what appears to be a yellow membrane that point to Chapter Two taking on a surrealism to some of its horror. It seems unlikely that the film will have the same finale as King’s novel, but I'm expecting something just as strange and moving, if not more alarming. Ultimately, the new trailer for It Chapter Two provides viewers with just enough details and imagery to make us count down the days until tickets go on sale, while keeping fans in the dark so that scariest moments will sneak up on us in the theater.

It Chapter Two opens Sept. 6 from Warner Bros. and New Line.