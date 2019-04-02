First 'It: Chapter Two' Footage Hits CinemaCon

It is back.

Warner Bros. showed off terrifying first footage for It: Chapter Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

A glimpse at the It sequel has been highly anticipated, as no official trailer or footage has been made available, and the footage that screened was only for convention attendees.

It: Chapter Two follows the Losers Club decades after the events of the original. The adult versions of the characters are played by Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, Andy Bean and James Ransone. Bill Skarsgard is back as Pennywise, the evil clown.

Director Andy Muschietti came on stage Tuesday with a bunch of big balloons in hand. Stars including Chastain, Hader, McAvoy and Finn Wolfhard joined him onstage, where the younger versions of the cast spoke about having adult actors play older versions of them selves.

"She's an amazing actress and she looks a lot like me," Beverly actress Sophia Lillis of Chastain being cast as her older self.

Stranger Things star Wolfhard did give some thought to who would play the older version of Richie. "Richie is funny — to himself," Wolfhard said, a comment that made Hader laugh.

" 'Yeah, Hader thinks he's funny,' " Hader said. " 'Who's an asshole who thinks he's funny?' "

McAvoy revealed that his X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star Chastain was the one who turned him on to the project. "Jessica Chastain, when we were making X-Men, she was rocking an evil wig look and badass. She took me aside and said 'listen, there's this really fucking great director," recalled McAvoy. " 'They really want you to play the older Bill.' "

Then, the lights went down and the first footage from the film unspooled, with the director noting nobody outside of the studio had seen anything from it.

It begins with an extended scene as Beverly goes back to her childhood apartment in Derry, looking for her father. An older lady answers the door, telling Beverly her father passed away. The woman invites her to come in and have something to drink. She looks around the apartment, and finds a postcard she was given by Ben as a young girl, smiling as she reads the inscription: "Your hair is winter fire, January embers."

What Beverly doesn't notice is the older woman is taken by an unseen force, and then reappears, presumably taken over by Pennywise.

"It's so hot you feel like you could die," the woman says. "You know what they say about Derry? No one who dies here ever really dies."

Then there's a long pause, as the conversation gets creepier and creepier. The woman reveals a sore on her chest. Beverly looks at a family photo from the old woman, who tells her the father used to work at the circus. She's startled to notice the picture has a human-looking version of Pennywise's face – and soon the woman, naked, is chasing her.

After the extended scene, there are a lot of shots, including Pennywise floating over a carnival with red balloons and the adult versions of the Losers Club assembling.

The first It opened in September 2017 and exceeded expectations, earning $700 million globally, making it the No. 1 horror movie of all time.

Muschietti is once again directing this installment, with Gary Dauberman back as screenwriter. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are producing. Executive producing are Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.

It: Chapter 2 opens Sept. 6.