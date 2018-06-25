Teach Grant Joins 'It: Chapter Two'

Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader are already on board for the sequel, which continues New Line's adaptation of the Stephen King classic.

Teach Grant is set to join Jessica Chastain in It: Chapter Two, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The second installment of New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It focuses on the adult versions of the characters that were subjected to the terror of demon clown Pennywise, last seen in the 2017 movie that grossed $700 million worldwide.

Grant is set to play the role of bully Henry Bowers, and joins an ensemble cast that already includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader. Bill Skarsgard will return for the sequel to play Pennywise.

It: Chapter Two is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. on Sept. 6, 2019. Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, respectively.

Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are producing. Executive producing are Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.