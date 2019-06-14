'It' Producer, Paramount Players Team for Untitled Border Town Thriller (Exclusive)

Colin Minihan, the up-and-coming filmmaker behind the well-regarded indie horror flick 'What Keeps You Alive,' will direct the thriller.

Horror producers Roy Lee and Emile Gladstone have teamed for an untitled scary project just picked up by Paramount Players.

Colin Minihan, the up-and-coming filmmaker behind the well-regarded indie horror flick What Keeps You Alive, will direct the thriller written by Stacey Menear. She is best known for writing creepy horror thriller The Boy, which starred The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan.

Details for the new project are still vague; however, it centers on a family in a border town where the heroine comes to bury her grandmother and is forced to face her childhood fear.

Lee is known for being one of the producers behind It, the high-grossing horror movie of all time, and the upcoming sequel, It Chapter Two, which opens Sept. 6. He is also an exec producer on Warners' sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

Gladstone produced The Curse of La Llorona, New Line’s low-budget horror flick made for $9 million that scared up over $121 million worldwide.

Matt Dines is overseeing the film for Paramount Players.

Minihan is repped by ICM Partners and Zero Gravity Management while Menear is repped by Stone Genow.