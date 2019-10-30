HEAT VISION

J. Jonah Jameson Returns in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Promo

by Graeme McMillan
J.K. Simmons continues to deliver new content, months after the film hit theaters.
JoJo Whilden
[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home]

J. Jonah Jameson doesn’t know when to quit — and neither, it seems, do those in Sony’s marketing department, with the release of another video from the Daily Bugle that… spoils the post-credit sequence from Spider-Man: Far From Home entirely.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In fact, the new Daily Bugle video — titled, with appropriate subtlety, “EXCLUSIVE Spider-Man Unmasked Full Story Credit The Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson” — re-uses footage from the Bugle broadcast in the post-credit sequence, and features the moment when JJJ (J.K. Simmons) shares Mysterio’s video revealing Spider-Man’s identity with the world, before Jameson renames the hero “Spider-Boy.”

“The good people of this nation will squash you like the bug you are!” he announces with trademark outrage.

Whether or not the new video’s release, weeks after Spider-Man: Far From Home was issued on Blu-ray and digitally, suggests that the marketing campaign will continue with new JJJ content in the future remains unknown, but we can only hope.

