J. Jonah Jameson Returns in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Promo
[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home]
J. Jonah Jameson doesn’t know when to quit — and neither, it seems, do those in Sony’s marketing department, with the release of another video from the Daily Bugle that… spoils the post-credit sequence from Spider-Man: Far From Home entirely.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
In fact, the new Daily Bugle video — titled, with appropriate subtlety, “EXCLUSIVE Spider-Man Unmasked Full Story Credit The Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson” — re-uses footage from the Bugle broadcast in the post-credit sequence, and features the moment when JJJ (J.K. Simmons) shares Mysterio’s video revealing Spider-Man’s identity with the world, before Jameson renames the hero “Spider-Boy.”
“The good people of this nation will squash you like the bug you are!” he announces with trademark outrage.
Whether or not the new video’s release, weeks after Spider-Man: Far From Home was issued on Blu-ray and digitally, suggests that the marketing campaign will continue with new JJJ content in the future remains unknown, but we can only hope.
