Jack Whitehall, 'Big Little Lies' Actress to Star in 'Clifford, the Big Red Dog' Adaptation (Exclusive)

Darby Camp, the rising star who acts as Reese Witherspoon’s daughter in Big Little Lies, and British comedian Jack Whitehall are going to the dogs.

The pint-size actress, who is also one of the stars of AMC’s upcoming horror show N0S4A2, has nabbed the leading role in Clifford, the Big Red Dog, Paramount’s adaptation of the classic kids-book series. Whitehall, meanwhile, has snagged the leading adult role.

Walt Becker is directing the project, which is to begin shooting in New York in June and is being produced by Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Deborah Forte.

The books, by Norman Bridwell, follow the misadventures of as giant red dog and his owner, a girl named Emily Elizabeth.

The movie will see Emily (Camp) struggling to fit in at home and at school, discover a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.

The script was written by writing teams Jay Scherick and David Ronn and Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin.

Camp recently appeared alongside Kurt Russell in the Netflix holiday hit The Christmas Chronicles. She will again work with Nicole Kidman and Witherspoon when she reprises the role of Chloe MacKenzie when season two of Big Little Lies premieres on June 9. N0S4A2, in which she stars opposite Zachary Quinto, premieres June 2.

Whitehall made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian and by starring in two British comedies, Fresh Meat and Bad Education. On this side of the pond, he appeared in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and will be seen with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, which Disney will premiere in July 2020.

