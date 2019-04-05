Jack Whitehall in Talks to Join Idris Elba in Fox's 'Mouse Guard' (Exclusive)

Wes Ball is directing the 'Game of Thrones'-with-mice adaptation of the Archaia/Boom! graphic novel series.

Comedian Jack Whitehall is joining the growing cast of Mouse Guard, Fox’s adaptation of the acclaimed Archaia/Boom! Studios comic.

Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Samson Kayo are already suiting up for what will be shot using motion capture.

Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Maze Runner will be sitting behind the camera when the feature begins shooting May.

Based on the comics and graphic novel by David Petersen, Mouse Guard is a set in a medieval world and tells of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm. Enemies range from predators such as foxes and eagles to other rodents.

Whitehall will play Kenzie, the calm and measured staff-wielder who is often paired with Kayo’s character, Saxson, a guard member that is a lush and a scalawag. The two are said to have a comedic Han Solo and Chewbacca vibe.

Whitehall made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian and for starring in two British comedies, Fresh Meat and Bad Education. On this side of the Pond, he appeared in Nutcracker and the Four Realms and will be seen with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, which Disney will open July 2020.

He is repped by CAA and United Agents.