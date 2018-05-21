Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Sequel

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to bring a little mystery to the Spider-Man universe.

The actor is in talks to play the classic Marvel villain Mysterio in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduced Mysterio in the comics in 1964. A special effects expert, Quentin Beck used his talents to create elaborate illusions to commit crimes and to fight Spider-Man.

Tom Holland starred as the Marvel hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming and recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War. Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel to Homecoming, which earned $880 million worldwide. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, two of the screenwriters behind the first movie, are back as well.

Gyllenhaal has an interesting history with Spider-Man. Original Spider-Man star Toby Maguire injured his back while shooting Seabiscuit in between Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Gyllenhaal was briefly considered to take over the role if Maguire could not resume his duties. Maguire was able to return to work, and the filmmakers put a joke about Spider-Man hurting his back into the sequel.

Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set for July 5, 2019.