Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Return for New 'Jurassic World' Movie
Jake Johnson and Omar Sy are returning to the land of the dinosaurs.
The actors have signed on to reprise their roles from Jurassic World for the latest installment of the rampaging prehistoric superlizards movie series being made by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.
Heat Vision breakdown
The two are joining franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the new project that also sees Jurassic Park players Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum return to the dino-series. Also on the roll call are Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.
Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World, is back as director after sitting out 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
It is unknown what the plot has in store for Johnson and Sy’s characters. In World, Johnson played scene-stealing Lowery Cruthers, a sardonic control room operator on the Jurassic Park theme park island who was ready to give his life to save others. Sy was Barry Sembene, a velociraptor trainer and colleague of Pratt’s character. Both of them made it off the island alive.
Universal has set a June 21, 2021 release date. Universal’s senior vp production Sara Scott is overseeing on behalf of the studio.
Johnson, who was one of the stars of long-running TV show The New Girl, voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and currently stars in ABC’s Stumptown. He is repped by UTA and Jackoway, Austen.
Sy is the French actor who starred in the worldwide hit The Intouchables. While he has been working in France, he has done voicework in films such as Transformers: The Last Knight and Arctic Dogs. He is repped by CAA and Adequat.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
by Katherine Schaffstall
-
-
by Borys Kit , Mia Galuppo