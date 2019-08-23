Jam City, Disney Unveil First Look at 'Frozen Adventures' Mobile Game

"We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring the enchanting world of Frozen into the hands of fans and mobile game enthusiasts globally," said Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Jam City, in a statement. "We’ve been working hard to ensure that players can step inside a magical experience to interact with some of their favorite characters and explore the world of Arendelle in a fun puzzle adventure."

Jam City is best known for Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and Family Guy.

Frozen Adventures will be available on Google Play and the App Store upon its release. Players who pre-register will receive an in-game reward.