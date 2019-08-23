Jam City, Disney Unveil First Look at 'Frozen Adventures' Mobile Game
Jam City and Disney released on Friday a first look at Frozen Adventures, their new puzzle-adventure mobile game based on the Frozen and Frozen 2 movies from Walt Disney Animation Studio.
Set to launch in November, the game signals the beginning of mobile developer Jam City's multi-year deal to create games based on Disney and Pixar films. In Frozen Adventures, the familiar characters of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf are featured as players are tasked with building, exploring and customizing the Arendelle Castle and its surrounding kingdom.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring the enchanting world of Frozen into the hands of fans and mobile game enthusiasts globally," said Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Jam City, in a statement. "We’ve been working hard to ensure that players can step inside a magical experience to interact with some of their favorite characters and explore the world of Arendelle in a fun puzzle adventure."
Jam City is best known for Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and Family Guy.
Frozen Adventures will be available on Google Play and the App Store upon its release. Players who pre-register will receive an in-game reward.
- Trilby Beresford
- Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM
- @trilbyberesford
