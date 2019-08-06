Jam City Launches Mobile Game Exploring Interior Design Aesthetics

Speaking about the project, Gorder said in a statement, "Partnering with Jam City on Vineyard Valley was such an incredible invitation. I've been playing mobile games for years, and to work on one is a dream. Collaborating with the development team and merging current home aesthetics into a mobile game has been a project in my imagination for years. I hope this is just the start of a very long marriage with Jam City."

The designer, who is a mobile game player herself, continued, "This is the first game I've played that entertained me with a real design aesthetic. The renovation choices are higher-end and designed, and because of that, the game feels aspirational. I haven't seen anything like it in this genre before."

Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe added, "Vineyard Valley breaks new ground in mobile entertainment. Having developed beloved titles like Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and Family Guy, Jam City has come to be known for rich storytelling. We're now taking that experience and developing a next-level, original puzzle game."

The company, which expanded its European studio and named former Disney exec Lisa Anderson as Senior vp of game operations, is also known for puzzle games Cookie Jam and Panda Pop.

Vineyard Valley is currently available via the App Store and Google Play.