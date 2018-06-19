James Bond's Teenage Years to Be Explored in Comic Book Series

How, exactly, does one become the deadliest secret agent in the world? A new comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment is about to explore that very topic, looking into the early days of fiction’s most famous spy in the upcoming series James Bond Origin.

Written by Batman 66 and Future Quest’s Jeff Parker with art by The Green Hornet’s Bob Q, the monthly series begins in March 1941, as a teenage Bond’s visit to a family friend is interrupted by one of the most devastating German attacks on the United Kingdom of World War II.

“It’s a weighty challenge to reverse-engineer this icon into a young man on a life’s journey of danger, but [editor] Nate Cosby paired me up with Bob Q, who not only brings the gravitas of war in 1941 Europe but nails the promising hero in his youth,” Parker said in a statement from the publisher. “James doesn’t have the vast experience of a double-O agent yet, but he’s tenacious and a lightning-quick study. Bob and I work to show the full force of Bond’s spirit.”

The prequel series is the latest Bond project from Dynamite, which announced its partnership with the estate of Bond creator Ian Fleming in 2014, before launching a line of titles the following year. In addition to core releases featuring James Bond himself, the independent publisher has also produced titles spotlighting supporting characters like Moneypenny and Felix Leiter.

James Bond Origin No. 1 will be released digitally and in comic book stores this September.