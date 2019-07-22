James Cameron Congratulates Marvel After 'Endgame' Breaks 'Avatar' Record
Amid news that that Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar's box office gross, James Cameron took to Twitter to congratulate Marvel and producer Kevin Feige for ending Pandora's decade-long rule.
"Oel Ngati Kameie, I see you Marvel — Congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box-office king," the director tweeted, with a photo of Iron Man appearing to be in Avatar's Pandora.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Endgame surpassed Avatar (2009) to become the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation. The Marvel tentpole, which has earned $2.8 billion at the global box office, achieved the remarkable feat after being rereleased in theaters with roughly six minutes of new footage in a bid to surpass Avatar.
Marvel chief Feige and his team announced the milestone late Saturday afternoon after taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.
"A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights," Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.
Through Friday, Endgame's global gross was $2.7892 billion, $500,000 behind Avatar's $2.7897 billion. As of Sunday, Endgame's total was $2.790 billion, according to Disney.
Endgame has shattered numerous records since debuting in cinemas in late April. The Marvel film scored the biggest global opening of all time with $1.22 billion, including an all-time high of $357.1 million domestically and $866.5 million overseas.
Avengers: Endgame 's totals now stand at $853.4 million domestically and $1.9358 billion internationally.
Congratulations, @MarvelStudios! pic.twitter.com/DWZDX0uDVi— Avatar (@officialavatar) July 22, 2019
