James Cameron Congratulates Marvel After 'Endgame' Breaks 'Avatar' Record

Endgame surpassed Avatar (2009) to become the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation. The Marvel tentpole, which has earned $2.8 billion at the global box office, achieved the remarkable feat after being rereleased in theaters with roughly six minutes of new footage in a bid to surpass Avatar.

Marvel chief Feige and his team announced the milestone late Saturday afternoon after taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

"A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights," Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.

Through Friday, Endgame's global gross was $2.7892 billion, $500,000 behind Avatar's $2.7897 billion. As of Sunday, Endgame's total was $2.790 billion, according to Disney.

Endgame has shattered numerous records since debuting in cinemas in late April. The Marvel film scored the biggest global opening of all time with $1.22 billion, including an all-time high of $357.1 million domestically and $866.5 million overseas.

Avengers: Endgame 's totals now stand at $853.4 million domestically and $1.9358 billion internationally.