James Doohan Once Saved a Suicidal 'Star Trek' Fan

"I called her and I said, 'Hey, this is Jimmy Doohan. Scotty of Star Trek. I'm doing a convention in Indianapolis, and I want to see you there.'" he explained. "I saw her. Boy, I'm telling you — I couldn't believe what I saw. It was definitely suicide. Somebody had to help her, somehow. And, obviously, she wasn't going to the right people."

Doohan told the woman about each surrounding area convention (and some in nearby states) that he would be at and said he wanted to see her at each.

"That went on for two or three years, maybe 18 times," he said. "And all I did was talk positive things to her. And then all of a sudden — nothing. I didn't hear anything, and I had no idea what was really happening to her because I never really saved her address. Eight years later, I get a letter saying, 'I do want to thank you so much for what you did for me, I just got my master's degree in electronic engineering.'"

Doohan, who played Scotty for the final time in 1994's Star Trek Generations, died in 2005.

