'Future World' Trailer: James Franco Is a Warlord in a Post-Apocalyptic World

The thriller, starring James Franco (who also co-directed) and Suki Waterhouse, includes appearances from Snoop Dogg and Method Man.

The official trailer for James Franco's Future World has dropped. The film depicts a post-apocalyptic world where water and gasoline have long evaporated. Franco stars in and co-directed the sci-fi action movie, which marks his follow-up to The Disaster Artist.

The Mad Max-style trailer reveals the end of the world and commencement of a new dark age. Upon finding Ash, a cyborg assassin known as a “synthetic,” the warlord (Franco) whispers into her ear, “I’ve been looking for you for a long time.”

Meanwhile, a prince from one of the last known safe havens attempts to find medicine for the ailing queen (Lucy Liu).

Along the way, Ash starts malfunctioning but continues to fight amid the unknown chaos. She is described as the “perfect woman” and incorruptible before leaping off a motorbike onto a jeep across the desolate wastelands.

Once she discovers the prince’s quest to cure his mother, Ash joins him in an act of defiance against her programming and warlord, who desperately attempts to get her back.

Franco directed with Bruce Theirry Cheung (the pair previously collaborated on a short series titled Making a Scene with James Franco).

The thriller will be released in select theaters and on demand May 25.

Franco earned a Golden Globe for his role as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist earlier this year. He was snubbed by the Oscars after five women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.