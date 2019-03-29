James Gunn Unveils Extended 'Brightburn' Trailer

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' filmmaker is slowly returning to social media after being reinstated as director for 'Vol. 3'.

After being reinstated as director for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn appears to have returned to social media — and he is using his reclaimed platform to promote Brightburn, the forthcoming superhero horror movie he’s attached to as producer.

“Our hearts and hands are busted making this movie for you guys,” he wrote in a tweet revealing the latest poster for the project, adding, “Join us in watching it on Friday, May 24, in theaters everywhere.” He followed that with a tweet sharing an extended version of the trailer.

These two tweets are the first posts from Gunn on Twitter since his statement about being rehired by Marvel earlier this month; before that, he hadn’t posted since July 2018. Whether or not the Brightburn promotional posts herald a more sustained stay on social media is unclear at this point.

Using Gunn’s name heavily in promotional materials — the new poster reads, “From producer James Gunn, visionary filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy” — Brightburn is written by Brian and Mark Gunn (James Gunn’s brother and cousin, respectively) and directed by David Yarovesky, and features a take on the Superman origin story in which the alien adopted by a kindly Kansas couple (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) turns out to be a threat to humanity, rather than a hero.