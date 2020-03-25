James Gunn Says He's Had to Break Out the Prank TP Bearing Michael Rooker's Face

The two famously worked together on the Guardians of the Galaxy films. And the often give one another a hard time, both on the red carpet and in the press.

"I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago — I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are," Gunn wrote along with a picture of a roll.

Gunn recently wrapped shooting on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and now will turn his attention to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel.

Check out the Rooker toilet paper below.