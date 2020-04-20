James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Mixtape on Spotify

"Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy," Gunn wrote on his Instagram account. "This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from."

He continued: "Some of these songs almost made it into the movie ("She’s Gone") and others I always wanted to use but could never find the right place for them. Whatever the case, I never intended on sharing these songs, as I might use them in future movies. But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that."

Throughout both Guardians of the Galaxy films, audiences witnessed Star-Lord always listening to a myriad of rock, pop, and soul music featured on the mixtapes gifted to him by his late mother.

The playlist includes tracks from musicians such as Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Barry White, Blondie and more.

See the full tracklist below and listen on Spotify here.