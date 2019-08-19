James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Casts Comedian Flula Borg

Gunn wrote and will direct the movie, which is a sequel to David Ayer's 2016 antihero feature. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing.

The Suicide Squad sequel has a Aug. 6, 2021 release date.

Borg's feature credits include Pitch Perfect 2 and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, with TV credits on Curb Your Enthusiasm and NBC’s The Good Place. He will next be in theaters with Trolls World Tour.

Borg is repped by UTA, Brillstein and Felker Toczek.