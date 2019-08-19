HEAT VISION

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Casts Comedian Flula Borg

by Mia Galuppo
The 'Pitch Perfect 2' actor will join franchise newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian.
German comedian Flula Borg is joining James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Returning cast for the Warner Bros. and DC movie includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman, with Borg joining fellow franchise newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn wrote and will direct the movie, which is a sequel to David Ayer's 2016 antihero feature. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing.

The Suicide Squad sequel has a Aug. 6, 2021 release date.

Borg's feature credits include Pitch Perfect 2 and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, with TV credits on Curb Your Enthusiasm and NBC’s The Good Place. He will next be in theaters with Trolls World Tour.

Borg is repped by UTA, Brillstein and Felker Toczek.

 

