James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as 'Indiana Jones 5' Director
Another helmer may be carrying the bull whip for the new installment of Indiana Jones.
Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is in early talks to direct the fifth installment in the franchise, taking over for Steven Spielberg, who has helmed all of the franchise's other installments.
Heat Vision breakdown
Star Harrison Ford remains on board for the film.
This is the latest creative change for the feature, which was first announced in March 2016 by Disney and Lucasfilm. It was initially given a release date of July 19, 2019, which was pushed back to July 10, 2020.
In June 2018, Jonathan Kasdan, the son of Raiders of the Lost Ark scripter Lawrence Kasdan, was brought on to write a new draft of the feature, delaying the production further and pushing the release to July 9, 2021.
The choice to hand over the reins on Indiana Jones 5 fell to Spielberg. He decided to step down so that the next generation of filmmakers could usher the franchise forward, according to a source close to Spielberg.
Spielberg, who will remain on Indiana Jones 5 as a producer, will next release his West Side Story remake with Warner Bros, which is due out in theaters in December of this year.
Mangold was last in theaters with the Christian Bale- and Matt Damon-starring racing drama, which was released by Disney/Fox, and earned over $225 million at the global box office. The director's other credits include tentpole superhero films Wolverine and Logan.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
