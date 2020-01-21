'Batman' Writer James Tynion IV to Launch YA Graphic Novel Series 'Wynd'

“I was sixteen years old the first time I wrote the name Wynd down on a piece of paper. I carried a binder of ideas around my high school with me, and I'd edit them in class, while I was meant to be paying attention to the lesson of the day,” Tynion explained in a statement about the project. “It's the ur-story that every story I've told since comes from, in one way or another. The fantasy I built for my friends and I to live in, when the real world seemed too harsh and strange. It's the story of a boy, touched by magic in a world that fears the way that magic can twist and change you. It's a story about growing up. In a lot of ways, it's a story about me. And I've been waiting half my life to tell it."

"Creating Wynd’s world has been a delight, and it has all of my favourite things to draw in it,” added Dialynis. “I really can't wait for you all to join me and James on this new exciting adventure!”

The series will explore Wynd’s love for the groundkeeper’s son, as well as the secret of his magical heritage, becoming more and more difficult to hide as he grows older. Joined by his best friend Oakley, Wynd will end up discovering adventures and worlds beyond his imagination — as well as a true understanding of himself.

Wynd will be a reunion for Tynion and Dialynis, with the two having previously co-created The Woods, the Boom! Studios horror series about a school full of students and staff that was mysteriously transported from the midwest to an alien planet in another solar system. That series, which ran for 36 issues between 2014 and 2017, was named as one of Young Adult Library Services Association's best graphic novels in 2016, and also received a GLAAD media award for outstanding comic book in 2017.

The trilogy will launch with Wynd Book One: The Flight of The Prince in November.