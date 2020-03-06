James Wan Developing Monster Movie for Universal (Exclusive)

Sources say the story takes its cues from Universal’s classic monster legacy and shines it through a modern prism. With shades of Disturbia, the story will focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement. Spoiler: the monster gets loose.

Wan is not directing the project but will produce via his Atomic Monster banner.

The new project development happens in the glow of the success of Universal’s The Invisible Man, which overperformed when it opened last week. The movie seems to reaffirm the studio’s position of jettisoning the idea of an interconnected monster movie universe, something it tried to launch with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, and take a filmmaker-driven approach instead. It already has projects in the works from Dexter Fletcher, Paul Feig, and Elizabeth Banks.

In addition to wading in monster territory with Supernatural, Thompson is currently a writer on Cursed, Netflix’s modern day-set reimagining of the King Arthur legend and based on the YA book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. He is repped by Artists First Inc. and Sloan, Offer.

Wan and his Atomic Monster have a busy year ahead. The company is in post on creepy thriller Malignant, which Wan directed — it's due for release Aug. 14. The company is also producing the latest installment of The Conjuring, subtitled The Devil Made Me Do It, due to open Sept. 11. Also coming is There’s Someone Inside Your House from Netflix and a new take on Mortal Kombat, slated for a Jan. 15, 2021 opening.

Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan.