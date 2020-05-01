James Wan, 'John Wick' Writer Derek Kolstad Team for Sci-Fi Time Travel Tale 'Hunting Season' (Exclusive)

Wan is producing with his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear while Murphy is producing with partner Susan Monford via their Angry Films banner.

Robinson was one of the figures to come our of the mid-20th century sci-fi short story scene, writing techno-thrillers for various pulp publications. His thriller The Glass Inferno, written with Thomas Scortia, was one of two books that were combined to make the 1970s hit, The Towering Inferno. He also had some prominence being the speechwriter for Harvey Milk, the gay San Francisco politician who was assassinated

Season will follow a law officer from the future who is declared an enemy of the state and sentenced to be executed by that society’s method of choice: sent to the past where they are stalked by a posse. The man has three days to acclimate to our time and a find a way to survive.

The project is being described as being in the tones of 1984, Fahrenheit 451 and Running Man. Robinson’s story first appeared in Astounding Science Fiction Magazine in 1951.

Peter Luo is executive producing along with Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott. VP Cory Kaplan will supervise for Angry Films.

Atomic Monster is post-production on Malignant, a horror movie Wan also directed for Starlight Media and Midas Innovation that will be released by New Line. It is also in post on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for New Line, and There’s Someone Inside Your House for Netflix.

Murphy and Montford were producers on 2011’s Hugh Jackman-starring Real Steel, which adapted a short story by Richard Matheson. Murphy’s credits also include Natural Born Killers.

Kolstad helped launched the Wick action franchise, having written the original script, then titled Scorn, on spec. He also worked on the sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. He also wrote the recent draft of video game adaptation of Just Cause for Constantin and Prime Universe Films and is a writer on Marvel’s upcoming TV series The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr, Abramson.