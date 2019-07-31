James Wan Set to Direct Original Horror Movie

The project — based on a a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu — will shoot in Los Angeles, as a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate.

Wan and Michael Clear will produce via their Atomic Monster banner. Starlight Media and Midas Innovation will independently finance the movie and will retain distribution rights in China.

New Line — the Warner Bros.-based genre label that has collaborated with the director on his Conjuring universe of films, along with titles Lights Out and the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie that he will be producing — will distribute the movie worldwide.

Plot details are being kept secret, but the film is expected to be a slice of horror Wan hasn't yet explored.

Wan made his breakthrough with the bone-severing Saw, launching a franchise. He moved on from that to evil spirits and the supernatural with Insidious and the Conjuring movies.

Wan was last behind the camera for DC and Warner Bros.' Aquaman, which has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Next up, he will be producing the third film in the Conjuring franchise, currently in production and set for release Sept. 11, 2020.

He is repped by Paradigm, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan.