James Wan's Atomic Monster Picks Up Horror Book 'The Troop'

by Borys Kit
E.L. Katz, who directed episodes of Syfy's 'Channel Zero,' is attached to helm the adaptation.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Courtesy of Publisher
James Wan is going camping.

The filmmaker and his Atomic Monster production banner have picked up the rights to The Troop, a book by Nick Cutter.

E.L. Katz, who directed episodes of Syfy’s Channel Zero, is attached to helm the adaptation which is being written by Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald.

Atomic Monster will produce with JS Entertainment and Starlight Media. Wan is producing with Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear with Judson Scott overseeing for the banner.

Per the company, Troop centers on a group of teens on a remote camping trip who must fend for themselves when their adult chaperon falls pretty to an aggressive otherworldly infection.

Wan is prepping to direct an untitled horror thriller this fall while his company is shooting The Conjuring 3 for a 2020 release. The company is also in pre-production on Mortal Kombat.

In addition to Channel Zero, Katz directed an episode of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, which Atomic Monster exec produced. He is repped by CAA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan.

Cutter is repped by UTA and Kirby Kim at Janklow & Nesbit Associates, while Gardner and Fitzgerald are repped by Kaplan Perrone.

